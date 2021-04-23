Blake Shelton takes a hard look at faith with “Bible Verses,” off his upcoming ‘Body Language’ album

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton has dropped “Bible Verses,” off of his forthcoming Body Language album.

An intimate ballad backed by acoustic guitar, “Bible Verses” lays bare the struggles a person can face as they reconcile their faith with their own imperfections.

“…I keep praying for the day / That I can open up that Good Book / And Heaven don’t look like it’s out of reach / When it feels like those Apostles are giving me the gospel / And not the third degree,” Blake sings in the song’s chorus. “I just want it to read like Bible verses / And not the Bible versus me.”

Before he shared the song on Friday, Blake teased it on social media with a close-up clip of the flipping pages of a Bible.

“Bible Verses” is the 12th and final track off of Body Language, which also includes Blake’s chart-topping duet with Gwen Stefani, “Nobody but You.” The album’s title track is an as-yet-unreleased duet with former The Voice contestants The Swon Brothers, whom Blake mentored on his team during the show’s fourth season.

Body Language arrives in full on May 21.

