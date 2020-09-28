Blake Shelton teaches children in foster care how to fish on his Oklahoma farm

ABC/Mark Levine

Blake Shelton is giving back to children in need.

The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation, of which Blake is a board member, announced on Facebook that The Voice coach recently partnered with its Fostering Outdoor Oklahoma Families to spend time with children who are under foster care.

The country star invited a group of children to his farm in his home state of Oklahoma for what the organization calls a “pond to table” activity where Blake not only taught the children how to catch fish, but also how to fillet and fry them.

A series of photos shows Blake teaching one of the boys how to cast a line, while another shows him with a fishing rod in hand, posing with a young boy who proudly shows off his bass catch to the camera.

A group shot reveals that each of the boys caught a fish, which they excitedly hoist in the air to show Blake and the volunteers.

“Thank you, Blake for being so generous and taking time to invest in the children from your home state by showing them what outdoor Oklahoma is all about,” the Foundation declares in the post.

The “God’s Country” singer, who’s a native of Tishomingo, joined the board of the OWCF in 2018. The foundation works to preserve the state’s wildlife habitats.

By Cillea Houghton

