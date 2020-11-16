Blake Shelton thanked his fans and fiancée Gwen Stefani in People's Choice Award speech

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Blake Shelton honored two of the most important aspects of his life when accepting the 2020 People’s Choice Award for Top Country Artist: his fans and his fiancée .

Blake appeared at the non-audience virtual awards show in Los Angeles Sunday night to accept the honor. “I love my fans and I love country music fans,” the hitmaker professed, speaking to an empty room at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica with hundreds of screens behind him broadcasting fans’ faces. “And I love the People’s Choice Awards.”

The country star also made sure to recognize his fiancée and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, with his trademark sense of humor mixed in.

“Thank you to my new fiancée Gwen Stefani,” he said, earning rousing applause from the virtual attendees, before jokingly instructing viewers on how to spell her name. “If you need to Google it, figure out who she is,” he quipped, ending the speech with the genuine acknowledgement, “thanks for my inspiration and I love you guys.”

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown were also nominated for the award.

By Cillea Houghton

