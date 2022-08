We all know The Voice coaches can get a little competitive, and no one puts up a fight better than seasoned coach, Blake Shelton.

As the show gears up to find a new champion, the coaches also welcome a new member, Camila Cabello, who learns fast you can’t “trust” anyone!

The Voice returns to NBC on Monday, Sep. 19 with red chair turns from Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello.