Blake Shelton to perform at ‘Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular’

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Big Barrel

Macy’s 4th of July show just got more spectacular with the addition of Blake Shelton.

The country superstar has joined the lineup for the annual Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular, taking place in New York.

The two-hour broadcast will also feature musical performances by fellow country star Reba McEntire, the Jonas Brothers, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Black Pumas before a fireworks display lights up the New York City skyline.

Additionally, the special will feature stories of everyday heroes, along with a drone light show during the Jonas Brothers’ performance in celebration of Team USA heading to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The televised event also supports Red Nose Day, an organization that works to end child poverty.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs on NBC on July 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.