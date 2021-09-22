Blake Shelton ups his bragging on ‘The Voice’ with new camera

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton is back for Season 21 of The Voice, this time joining fellow returning coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, along with newcomer, Ariana Grande. For this season, Blake has added a “win cam,” for contestants to pose with him when they choose him as their coach.

“If you watch this show, you know that I brag a little bit when somebody chooses me as their coach, and so I wanted a win cam,” Blake tells People. “It’s something I can put in people’s face, like, ‘This artist chose me.’ That’s really what keeps me coming back.”

Apparently, Blake didn’t need to look farther than his own ranch to find his new camera.

“It’s a nice piece of security equipment I tore off my house,” he jokes, adding that, “It’s been good for me, it’s been good luck. It brings bragging to a whole new level.”

