Blake Shelton will interview himself on TikTok’s Headstream to celebrate Body Language’s release day

Blake Shelton’s 12th studio project, Body Language, arrives on May 21, and the country star will celebrate its release with an interview unlike any he’s done before.

That’s because the interviewer will be none other than Blake himself. The singer will be a guest on TikTok’s Headstream, an interactive livestream that launched on the platform early this year, which features an artist as both host and guest as fans listen in and engage with a live chat.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 21, the same day Body Language comes out. In addition to the interview, it’ll feature some of the music off of Blake’s new album.

Body Language includes previously-released songs such as “Happy Anywhere,” the singer’s chart-topping duet with his pop star fiancée, Gwen Stefani. Also on the track list is “Bible Verses,” an intimate ballad that Blake released just a few weeks ago.

The title track is a duet with The Swon Brothers, a duo that Blake previously mentored on The Voice, who also wrote the song.

