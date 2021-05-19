Blake Shelton will resume his Friends and Heroes Tour in late summer 2021

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

More than a year after he had to call off his Friends and Heroes Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blake Shelton is returning to the road — right where he left off.

“…When the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” the singer recounts. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha.”

That show is set for August 18, and it’ll be the first stop on a 17-show run that will take Blake across the country. Joining him on tour will be Martina McBride, Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd and Lindsay Ell.

“I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice — you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us!” the singer says.

Rescheduled dates from last year’s Friends and Heroes Tour will honor all previously purchased tickets, and new dates go on sale June 10 at at 10 a.m. local time.

