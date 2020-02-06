Blake Shelton’s new Orlando Ole Red location will open in April

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LABlake Shelton’s signature bar and restaurant, Ole Red, has already established two locations in Tennessee and another in the star’s hometown of Tishimingo, Oklahoma. Now, as he expands his empire, Blake is headed to Florida -- and the countdown is on to opening day.

The new Ole Red location is set to open in Orlando on April 14. At over 17,000 square feet, the new venue will include ample space for live music and the capacity to seat about 500 people.

Additionally, patrons will be able to enjoy multiple bars, a wide offering of menu items, and even the ability to rent out private space for weddings or other events.

As he’s done for other Ole Red properties, Blake partnered with Ryman Hospitality Properties to build the new venue. It’s located at Icon Park on International Drive, just a quick jaunt down the street from Disney World.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.