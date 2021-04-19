Blanco Brown feels “blessed” as he recovers from motorcycle accident

Brent Harrington/CBS Â©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Blanco Brown is “coming along” in his recovery following a life-threatening motorcycle accident last summer.

Blanco made his first public appearance at the ACM Awards on Sunday night since the August accident in his home city of Atlanta that left him with a broken pelvis, arms, wrists and legs.

After undergoing a 12-hour surgery, the singer spent nearly a month in the hospital recovering and is still in physical therapy multiple times a week. But his outlook remains hopeful.

“I’m coming along, I’m blessed,” Brown shared backstage at the awards show in Nashville. “I’m still rehabbing four to five times a week, and just building my strength so I can keep it going.”

“The Git Up” singer says he is looks forward to returning to live music and that he’s focusing on the word “purpose” through the recovery process.

“I can’t wait to get back on stage and perform for the first time, just to be on stage with the lights and having something to do,” says Blanco. “Purpose over everything is what I stress to myself all the time, and to others, so it’s just a blessing. It ain’t really no words, but I wore ‘purpose’ on my ring so purpose over everything.”

Blanco presented the award for Group of the Year to Old Dominion. He recently scored a #1 single with Parmalee on “Just the Way.”

