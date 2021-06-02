Blanco Brown, Hailey Whitters + more breakout acts announced for CMT Music Awards’ side stage

Courtesy of CMT

The newest crop of country’s rising stars will get a chance to shine onstage at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Blanco Brown, Hailey Whitters, Dylan Scott, Niko Moon, Tenille Arts and Lainey Wilson are all on the lineup for the awards show’s Ram Trucks Side Stage. Each artist will perform one song apiece.

Tenille and Niko both have the chance to bring a number-one country radio single to the stage, since they’ve both recently hit that milestone for the first time with “Somebody Like That” and “Good Time,” respectively.

Meanwhile, Hailey will perform “Fillin’ My Cup,” Dylan will perform “Nobody,” and Blanco will perform “Nobody’s More Country.”

The CMT Music Awards airs June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are co-hosting the show and they’re performing, too, as are a long list of other stars. Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Mickey Guyton are just a few of the acts scheduled to take the stage.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.