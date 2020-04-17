Blanco Brown joins Diplo for pulsing country trap tune, 'Do Si Do'

Columbia Records

Columbia Records“The Git Up” hitmaker Blanco Brown once again proves his knack for churning out dance crazes with “Do Si Do,” a mesmerizing, country flavored new trap tune he's released, co produced by DJ and producer Diplo.

Hearkening back to catchy anthems like Pitbull’s “Timber,” the new song is a siren song to a honky tonk dance floor. It’s an effortless, tipsy blend of hip-hop and a country house party.

The new tune is the latest that Diplo has shared off his forthcoming album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. Due out May 29, the new effort will delve into Diplo’s more country leanings, with help from plenty of his friends within the genre.

Fans have already gotten a taste of Snake Oil: Diplo previously shared “Heartless,” a duet with Morgan Wallen, “Lonely” with pop group the Jonas Brothers, and “So Long,” with Cam.

There are many more special guests still to come, hailing from both country’s mainstream and its fringes. Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown and Orville Peck are all featured on Snake Oil.

Additionally, the project includes guest spots from rapper Young Thug and rising pop artist Noah Cyrus.

Blanco's no stranger to cross-genre collaborations: He previously shared a remix of "The Git Up" featuring R&B star Ciara, and also teamed up with country stalwarts Parmalee to drop "Just the Way."

