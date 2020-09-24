Blanco Brown reacts to his CMT nominations from his hospital bed following head-on crash

ABC/Image Group LA

When the 2020 CMT Music Awards nominees were announced earlier this week, Blanco Brown made the list twice with his viral 2019 smash, “The Git Up.”



The first-time CMT Awards nominee not only netted a mention in the Breakthrough Video of the Year category, but he also scored a nod in the event’s most coveted honor of the night: Video of the Year. He’s one of fourteen nominees in the latter category; that list will be whittled down to five fan-voted finalists by October 12.



Blanco’s accomplishments ahead of the awards show were particularly poignant due to recent events in the singer’s personal life. Early in September, he was hospital after being involved in a head-on motorcycle crash, and underwent a 12-hour surgery to address his injuries.



Fortunately, Blanco’s now on the mend and expected to make a full recovery, but he was still recuperating in a hospital bed when word got out that he’s nominated at the CMT Awards. He posted footage on social media of the special moment when he found out he was in the running, as well as his first reaction to the news.



“Man, I tell you, I can’t even imagine that. CMT, I love y’all,” Blanco said, shaking his head in disbelief. “It’s a blessing. Especially, like…the family over there. It’s deeper than just a song. I mean, it’s a blessing, man.”

Blanco joked that he was going to have to find a way to celebrate, hospital-style. “Now I gotta go take a shot of water!” he said, grinning ear to ear.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on Wednesday, October 21 at 8PM ET on CMT. You can vote for your favorite artists in all categories now through October 12 at 12PM ET.

