Blanco Brown shares story of life-threatening motorcycle accident

Blanco Brown is opening about his near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2020.

Last August, Blanco was riding his motorcycle in Atlanta when he crashed head-on with a pickup truck. In an interview with Billboard, Blanco shares that multiple parts of his body were “shattered” as a result, including his arms, wrists and pelvis, and that he almost lost one of his legs.

After a 12-hour surgery, the singer was in the hospital nearly a month recovering. “I couldn’t move at all. I couldn’t turn in the bed. I had external pipes sticking out of my body holding my pelvis together. I had to learn how to do simple things. I couldn’t feed myself,” he recalls. “I was broken, but it didn’t break my spirit.”

Music proved to be a source of healing for “The Git Up” singer, especially when a group of nurses came into his room one day playing his 2019 hit.

Blanco also received a special gift from Tim McGraw, who sent him one of his signature black cowboy hats signed “Love ya, Blanco.”

“What’s so crazy is that day I was really down, just thinking like, ‘Will I heal in time? Am I going to heal at this rate?’ To tell you the truth, I got the hat and it made me feel great about everything. It made me want to get up, but I couldn’t!” the Atlanta native says.

As he continues to recover, Blanco remains optimistic. “The accident, it solidified that you’re here for this purpose. Keep it going. Don’t stop what you’re doing. Don’t let this put a damper on what you do and how you shine and the joy you have,” he reflects. “Just continue to be a blessing.”

Blanco’s song with Parmalee, “Just the Way,” is in the top five on country radio.

