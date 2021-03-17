Blanco Brown unveils gritty video for “CountryTime,” the song that helped inspire Netflix’s 'Ginny & Georgia'

Nathen McEvoy

The same week that his Parmalee duet, “Just the Way,” is sitting at the top spot on country radio, Blanco Brown dropped the music video for his fast-paced “CountryTime.”



The video offers stark visuals to go along with the song’s story, following a man going through financial desperation who considers robbing a bank, but ultimately decides on a different path.

Blanco originally slated “CountryTime” to be his debut single, intending it to be an introduction to his patented musical blend of country and hip-hop influences, aka ‘TrailerTrap.’ But he decided to hit pause on the song after creating “The Git Up,” which became a triple-platinum viral hit in 2019.

Now, “CountryTime” is ready to have its moment, propelled in part by its feature two weeks ago in an episode of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia. The creator of the show, Sarah Lampert, says she was inspired by the song while writing scenes for Georgia, one of the show’s title characters.



“I heard the song on a playlist randomly when I was working and it immediately became Georgia’s song when I was writing,” Sarah explains. “Georgia has to balance so many different things: She’s beautiful, brilliant, devious, loving, dangerous and funny. The song felt like that for me.”

Between notching his first-ever radio chart-topper and releasing his “CountryTime” video, it’s been an exciting few weeks for Blanco. He’s not taking any of it for granted, following his near-fatal motorcycle accident last year.





