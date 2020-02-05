Blood-soaked Motorist Charged with Father’s Murder

Police made a bizarre bloody traffic stop in Delray Beach on Monday. They pulled over a motorist who was drenched in blood and later connected him to a brutal stabbing death.

The man, identified by police as 26-year-old Jared Noiman, is now charged with murdering his own father.

On Monday, Boca Raton Police found a man with knife wounds dead in a parking garage at One Ocean Plaza.

A short time later, police learned of a traffic stop in Delray Beach.

Noiman told police he had been in an altercation in Boca Raton but did not say with whom. He also didn’t want to report a crime.

However, police said the information and surveillance video from the crime scene led investigators to identify Noiman as a suspect, but they didn’t have enough evidence for an arrest.

Later that night, Boca Raton Police stopped Noiman along Glades Road and arrested him for driving without a valid driver’s license.

On Tuesday, police said Noiman came to the police department in Boca to speak with investigators. Police said he confessed to killing his father, Jay Noiman. He said the two lived out of his father’s car and they slept in the parking garage at One Ocean Plaza.

Noiman told police he didn’t like the way his father treated him and had thoughts about killing him. He told police he stabbed his father and strangled him while he slept in the parking garage.

Noiman is now facing charges of first degree murder. He’s due in court Wednesday morning.