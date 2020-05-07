Blue Angels To Salute First Responders in Florida

A unique tribute to first responders is coming to Florida.

AERIAL SALUTE: Defense Department footage shows the view from the cockpit during the Blue Angels' flyover above Houston and New Orleans in honor of front-line workers. https://t.co/VZsS6AveTp pic.twitter.com/JFFShRIGnK — ABC News (@ABC) May 7, 2020

The Blue Angels announced yesterday they will fly over hospitals in Jacksonville and Miami tomorrow.

The Navy’s flight demonstration team will take off from Jacksonville’s NAS Mayport at 11:40 a.m.

They’ll then fly over South Florida, starting at one, from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale and Miami.