Blue Angels To Salute First Responders in Florida

A unique tribute to first responders is coming to Florida.

The Blue Angels announced yesterday they will fly over hospitals in Jacksonville and Miami tomorrow.

The Navy’s flight demonstration team will take off from Jacksonville’s NAS Mayport at 11:40 a.m.

They’ll then fly over South Florida, starting at one, from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

SHARE