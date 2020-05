Officials with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rescued three people on Saturday morning, when a boat capsized near the Boynton Beach Inlet.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. near Ocean Inlet Park.

Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue used one of its boats to get the three men out of the water. All of them were evaluated and none required medical care.

This marks first weekend since Palm Beach County reopened its beaches last Monday, after closing them during the coronavirus shutdown.