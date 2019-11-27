Boca ATM Robbed as Worker Repaired Machine

A worker repairing an ATM in Boca Raton got quite an unexpected and unpleasant surprise on Tuesday night.

According to police, a man approached the worker around 11:30 p.m. at the Bank of America located in the 1000 block of North Federal Highway.

The man, who allegedly had a gun, gave the victim a trash bag and ordered him to fill it with money from the machine.

In addition, police say the suspect stayed out of the view of any cameras, and was last seen running south. He was wearing black swim goggles, a gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and a light-colored bandana which covered the bottom of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boca Raton Police Detective Peck at (561) 620-6051.