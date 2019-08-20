Boca Police Arrest Deliveryman Accused of Burning, Beating 75 Year Old Woman

A 21 year old Hialeah man working as a delivery driver for a Best Buy contractor was arrested Monday after being accused of bludgeoning and burning to death a 75 year old Boca Raton resident.

Jorge Lachazo and David Gonzalez were installing a washer and dryer at the victim’s home at the Colonnade at Glen Oaks near Jog and Yamato Road when Gonzalez went outside to make a phone call.

Gonzalez later heard screams coming from inside the house and went inside to investigate and found the homeowner bloodied and laying on the floor of the laundry room where they had been installing the appliances.

Gonzalez went outside to call 911 and Lachazo fled the scene in their delivery truck but was later stopped by a Boca Raton patrol officer.

Officers responding to the scene found a wooden mallet that was covered in blood, a blood streaked wine bottle, and an open can of acetone solvent that had been poured on the victim and set ablaze.

Lachazo admitted to hitting the woman with the mallet and dousing her in acetone but did not provide a motive.

He also admitted to smoking weed and using cocaine earlier that day.

Lachazo was initially charged with attempted second degree murder but those charges are expected to be upgraded following the death of the victim whose name has not been released.

He also stands to be charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and arson.

The Best Buy store in Boca was closed for business on Tuesday out of respect for the victim and company CEO Corie Barry said in a statement that they will be reviewing their screening and safety procedures for employees and contractors.