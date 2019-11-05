Boca Raton businessman, Giuliani associate to comply with Trump impeachment inquiry

A dramatic turn in the impeachment inquiry may come from the possible rat’s mouth who is also from Boca Raton.

Associate of Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas is reportedly ready to work with impeachment investigators in Congress.

“Mr. Parnas was very upset by President Trump’s plainly false statement that he did not know him,” Joseph A. Bondy, a new lawyer for Parnas, told The New York Times. “We are willing to comply with the subpoena to the extent that it does not violate any appropriate privilege that Mr. Parnas may properly invoke.”

Parnas is described as a key figure in the inquiry into whether President Trump abused his office for political gain.

Investigators believe Parnas helped Giuliani look for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Parnas and his business associate Igor Fruman were arrested in early October on a four-count indictment, which includes charges of conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission, and falsification of records.

Both co-defendants have plead not guilty in the case.

Parnas was initially unwilling to cooperate after receiving a letter from House Democrats requesting documents and deposition in connection with the inquiry just a week before his arrest.

He then hired John Dowd, a former attorney for Trump, who called the congressional requests overly broad and said Parnas would not cooperate.

But Parnas seemingly had a change of heart, as well as legal representation after president Trump denied knowing him or his business associate.

“I don’t know them,” Trump told reporters, according to the Times. “Maybe they were clients of Rudy.

“You’d have to ask Rudy,” Trump added.

It is unclear at this time whether the latest development in the impeachment inquiry will affect Trump or his administration.