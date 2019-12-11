Boca Raton City Council Approves Deal to build Brightline Train Station

Shortly before midnight Boca Raton city council members unanimously approved a lease deal with Brightline a.k.a. Virgin Trains to build a new train station in the city.

The train station and parking garage will be built on a portion of city-owned property just east of the Boca Raton Public Library next to N. Dixie Highway.

More than 60 people spoke about the project with the majority of them supporting it. Some had concerns about traffic and safety.

The mayor says he looks forward to seeing how the station will help the city grow.

“We’re going to reap the benefits that other cities and other mayors have universally told me across the board that their cities have seen. We’re looking forward to receiving them as well,” said Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.