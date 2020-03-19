Boca Raton elementary school student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Del Prado Community Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school’s Principal, Sari Myers, sent a letter to parents Thursday morning notifying them of the situation, a day after the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said a 6-year-old child was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Myers said the child hasn’t been on campus since last Friday and was tested Tuesday.

Health department spokesman Alex Shaw later confirmed that the 6-year-old child was the same student who tested positive.

Meyers said she has notified all the parents of each student in the child’s class.