Boca Raton expected to encourage residents to wear face masks in public

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said that he expects the city to issue a new emergency order to encourage everyone to wear a cloth face covering or mask in public paces.

The emergency order in Boca Raton is just a recommendation to wear a face mask in public, not a mandate. However, a spokesperson for the city said if you defy the emergency order, police could issue you a “notice to appear” in court.

If a judge determines you were violating the order intentionally, you could be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor, a spokesperson said.

Face coverings are encouraged to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, city leaders said on Thursday.

It’s unclear when Boca Raton’s emergency order on face coverings will go into effect.