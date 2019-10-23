Boca Raton Man Faces New Charges After Fight Victim Dies

A Boca Raton man who was originally charged with aggravated battery is facing new counts.

Police say Santiago Jaime-Velasquez punched a man in the face last week during a fight at an apartment complex on SW 7th Street.

The victim later died from his injuries.

A witness told police that he also saw Jaime-Velasquez kick the victim in the head.

According to police, the victim regained consciousness and walked through a cemetery before falling unconscious again. Doctors treated the man for a brain bleed and put him on life support.

Authorities have upgraded the charges to negligent manslaughter.

The victim has not been identified.