A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-95.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Douglas Przybyszewski was traveling northbound on I-95 in a silver Cadillac around 2:30 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his car, swerved to the right, and hit the wall at the Congress Avenue overpass.

Przybyszewski was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Reports say alcohol was not a factor.

No other information is available at this time.