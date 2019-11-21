Boca Raton woman kidnapped, robbed by couple outside Publix

An investigation is underway after a woman was kidnapped and robbed in Boca Raton on Tuesday.

Police say the victim was approached by a woman asking for help outside a Publix Super Market in Boca Raton.

The woman told the victim she was new to the area and was looking for an attorney’s office.

The victim then followed the woman to a van and got inside the car.

As soon as the victim entered the vehicle, a man locked the doors and demanded money, officials say.

After the kidnapping, the suspects drove the victim to a Broward County Publix, where they told her to go inside and call someone to have money sent, or they would kill her.

The woman then called relative and had money wired to her.

Once the kidnappers received the money, they released the victim unharmed, police said.

The two suspects are still at large.

Police describe the female suspect as Hispanic with dirty blonde hair who is about 45 to 50 years old, 5 feet 8 inches with a heavy build.

She was reportedly wearing ripped blue jeans and a white shirt with gold hoop earrings, and her hair was in a ponytail.

The male suspect is described by police as Hispanic, 45 to 50-years-old, 5 feet 2 inches with a slim build and dark hair.

He was reportedly wearing a blue windbreaker with a V-neck shirt underneath and black pants.

The vehicle used in the case may be a tan Honda Odyssey.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boca Raton Police Department.