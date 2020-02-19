Bodies of Two Women Recovered after Car Falls off Fisher Island Ferry

A bizarre and terrifying accident off exclusive Fisher Island in Miami has left two women dead.

There are no roads or bridges connecting Fisher Island Hotel and Resort, just south of Miami Beach, with the mainland.

Guests staying in the $1500-a-night suites use a ferry to cross a narrow waterway known as Government Cut.

Late yesterday apparently one of the cars on the ferry fell into the water.

Officials found the submerged 2019 Mercedes with the bodies of two women inside.

The women have has been identified as 63-year-old Emma Afra, who was driving, and her passenger 75-year-old Viviane Brahms.

Now they’re investigating how the car came off the Fisher Island Ferry.