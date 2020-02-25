Body camera videos shows 6-year-old Orlando girl get arrested at her school

The family of 6-year-old Kaia Rolle shared with the Orlando Sentinel on Monday evening the body camera footage from Rolle’s arrest at her school, Lucious & Emma Nixon Academy.

The incident took place in September, and it made national news.

Kaia, a first grader at the charter school, had a tantrum earlier in the day where she had kicked and punched three school employees, leading to her arrest on a charge of misdemeanor battery.

The video shows Orlando police officers enter a classroom before taking away the 6-year-old who was crying throughout the entire time.

Officer Dennis Turner said about the zip ties, before another officer tightened them around her wrists. Kaia immediately began weeping.

Although it was clear that Kaia was in extreme distress the officers continued with the arrest while employees at the Orlando charter school stood there.

When the officer who arrested Kaia returned to speak with school officials, he downplayed the juvenile detention center, saying it’s “not like you think.”

He told them he had arrested 6,000 people in his career — the youngest, to that point, was 7. When school employees told him Kaia was 6, not 8 like he thought, he did not seem concerned.

“Now she has broken the record,” he said.

Orlando Police Department officials fired Turner. The said Turner violated agency policy on arresting children younger than 12, which requires officers to get a supervisor’s approval — something Turner did not do. However, his decision was not illegal as Florida currently does not have a minimum age for arrest.

Meralyn Kirkland, Kaia’s grandmother, told reporters her granddaughter had sleep apnea, which is why she would act out in school. The family says they hope that in releasing the video it will help support a proposal to change that law by making 12 the minimum age for arrest.

Kirkland says she worries that her granddaughter will suffer from trauma because of this incident. Kaia was taken to the county Juvenile Assessment Center, where the girl’s mugshot and fingerprints were taken. Employees had to use a step stool for Kaia to capture her mugshot.

Kaia is now attending a private school, after refusing to attend a school with an officer on campus, Kirkland said.