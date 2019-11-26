Body found in freezer during welfare check

Authorities in Utah are reporting that they discovered two bodies in an apartment while conducting a welfare check.

The discovery was made Monday in Tooele, Utah.

Officials say they were called by a concerned resident after a 75-year-old woman who lived in the apartment had not been seen in a couple of days.

During their search, officials say they discovered the body of the woman identified as Jeanne Souron-Mathers in the home. According to initial reports, authorities believe Souron-Mathers may have died of natural causes as there were no signs of foul-play.

They are currently waiting for a toxicology report to make to finalize their report.

When canvasing the apartment, however, investigators then came across a chest freezer with a man’s body inside. Authorities report that the body may have been in the freezer anywhere from 18 months to 11-years. Authorities say the body was fully intact and that they do not believe that the victim died of natural causes.

They are currently waiting on an autopsy to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.