Body found in lake at Dillard High School

Authorities are currently investigating the death of a person who was found floating in a lake on the Dillard High School campus.

The incident was reported around 7:45 am at the campus located on Northwest 11th Street and 27th Avenue Tuesday.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities did say that a school bus driver spotted the body of an adult male in the water near the football field and contacted them.

It is unclear how or why the victim was on the school’s property.

The high school has been placed under a code yellow but authorities with Broward County Public Schools are reporting that none of the children are in danger.