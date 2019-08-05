Body found in the water near Lake Worth Beach

Authorities are currently investigating the death of a person who was found floating in a lake in Lake Worth.

The body was located around 10:15 am Monday at 4200 S. Congress Ave, right next to Palm Beach State College.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was originally called to the scene and determined that the person was deceased.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, including the person identity, however, the case has been turned over to law enforcement for further investigation.

This is a developing story.