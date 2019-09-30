Body of a woman found in burning porta potty

Authorities are currently searching for answers after a body was discovered in a burning portable toilet on a construction site at a home Saturday.

The discovery was made by fire rescue personnel who were called to the 500 block of Horseshoe Road North due to a structure fire.

When authorities put out the fire, they discovered the badly burned body of a woman inside of the porta potty.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for the identity of the woman which they say may be difficult because of the condition of the body.

Authorities also stated that they have not received any recent missing persons reports in the area.

“We are asking anyone who may have a family member or friend, who has not been heard from and may be missing, to contact the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office and ask for the Major Crimes Unit,” Chuck Mulligan, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The victim’s death and the cause of the fire are currently under investigation. Authorities ask if you have any information regarding this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (904) 824-8304.