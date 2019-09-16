Body of missing paddleboarder found

Authorities in Citrus County are reporting that they have found the body of a paddleboarder who went missing on Saturday.

The body of 43-year-old Joshua Grant Hensley was found Monday morning at the King’s Bay in Crystal River.

According to the report, park rangers last saw Hensley alive when he paddled out of Hunter Springs Park. It is believed he was on his way to to Shell Island to watch the sunset, however, investigators say during their search for him, they found no evidence that he actually made it to the park.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation and marine units then found his paddle board in King’s Bay and then Hensley’s body near Pete’s Pier.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Joshua’s family and friends in this difficult time,” Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “‘Captain Jack’ was a beloved figure in the community and will be missed.”

Park Rangers say they contacted the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office when they noticed that Hensley’s car remained in their parking lot Sunday and no one had seen him since Saturday.