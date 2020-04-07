Body of Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter found; son still missing

Police in Maryland are reporting that they have found the body of Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter several days after she and her 8-year-old son went missing in a canoe accident.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean’s body was found on Monday in 25 feet of water, a little more than 2 miles south of her mother’s residence, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

According to the report, Maeve and her son where in the backyard of a waterfront home with other family members on April 2nd when the children accidently kicked a ball into the water. That’s when Maeve and her son decided to get into the canoe to grab the ball. Due to weather conditions, however, the mother and her son struggled to get the canoe back to shore. They eventually disappeared in the choppy water of the Chesapeake Bay.

The canoe was later found Friday night overturned in the water, however, Maeve and her son remained missing.

While, Maeve’s body has since been found, authorities are still searching for her 8-year-old son.