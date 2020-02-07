Body of Slain FHP Trooper Transported to Sarasota

The body of FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock shot to death in Martin County was transported to Florida’s Gulf Coast Friday morning.

A procession to escort the body of the slain 19-year veteran went through St. Lucie County on Friday morning, en route to Sarasota where his family lives.

The emotional escort as Trooper Joseph Bullock’s body is transported to Sarasota where he has family. Thank you for your service, sir @FHPPalmBeach @WPTV @FOX29WFLX #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/yHjUzJ5OKE — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) February 7, 2020

The procession began at 8:30 a.m. from the Medical Examiner’s Office on the campus of Indian River State College.

Investigators said Bullock stopped to help the driver of a broken-down car.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Franklin Reed of Palm Bay, shot Bullock to death. An off-duty Riviera Beach Police Officer, Jemel Headings, saw the events unfold and shot and killed Reed.