Body of Slain FHP Trooper Transported to Sarasota

The body of FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock shot to death in Martin County was transported to Florida’s Gulf Coast Friday morning.

A procession to escort the body of the slain 19-year veteran went through St. Lucie County on Friday morning, en route to Sarasota where his family lives.

The procession began at 8:30 a.m. from the Medical Examiner’s Office on the campus of Indian River State College.

Investigators said Bullock stopped to help the driver of a broken-down car.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Franklin Reed of Palm Bay, shot Bullock to death. An off-duty Riviera Beach Police Officer, Jemel Headings, saw the events unfold and shot and killed Reed.

