Body of two-year-old found during search for missing child

Authorities in Montana are reporting that they may have found the body of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing after his parents were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday.

The body of a child believed to be Aiden Salcido was located Sunday in a remote area of Montana where his parents Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak were found days earlier.

“Positive identification has not been made, however the decedent was located in the same area that Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido were seen by several witnesses days earlier,” the news release said.

According to police, the couple had been convicted on burglary charges in 2018 and Janiak was expected to start serving her sentence on June 11th but when she did not show up, authorities issued felony warrants for the couple’s arrest.

Officials reported that with the help of witness reports, they were able to locate the couple who was homeless and would camp along a greenway in Medford. Authorities conducted a trafficstop, however, the couple fled the scene. Authorities perused the couple but when they finally caught up with them, the couple was dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Investigators than began searching for the couple’s two-year-old son who was pictured with the couple when they made a purchase at Walmart for two camping gear items on June 2nd.

Authorities also found a Walmart receipt for the day of the couple’s death. Surveillance showed that the two-year-old was not with the couple at that time.

An autopsy has been scheduled to identify the child’s body and time of death.