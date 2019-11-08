Book Signing Tonight with Donald Trump Jr in Palm Beach Gardens

Trump supporters are gathering outside a Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens today for a “ticket-only” book signing featuring Donald Jr.

His appearance today in Palm Beach County comes on the heals of his spirited visit with the women of “The View.”

Donald Trump Junior sparred with co-hosts on ABC’s The View as he talked about his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, but they didn’t ask him a single question about it.

Instead, he accused Joy Behar of once using blackface, which she denied, (there’s a photo) and called out Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about director Roman Polanski’s sexual assault of a minor.

Tonight’s event is expected to begin at 6:30pm tonight at the Barnes and Noble across from the Gardens Mall.