'Born Here, Live Here, Die Here': Luke Bryan’s new song previews his rootsy, home-focused seventh album

Capitol NashvilleLuke Bryan has offered a first look at the title track of his seventh studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. If the new song is any indication, Luke’s next project will be all about celebrating life in a small town.

“Born here, live here, die here / From the roots to the boots to the lay me down suit,” he sings in the song’s sweeping chorus. “Yeah, I’m gonna be proud to be right here / Just like my daddy and his daddy did, too...”

The song’s chorus name-checks Luke’s upcoming Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which will kick off in late May in Cincinnati, Ohio -- about a month after Born Here, Live Here, Die Here drops in full on April 24.

Until then, Luke is tiding fans over with the full ten-song track list for his new album. The project includes a few songs that fans already know and love, like the chart-topping “Knockin’ Boots,” as well as several brand-new tunes.

Here’s the full track list for Born Here, Live Here, Die Here:

“Knockin' Boots”

“What She Wants Tonight”

“Born Here Live Here Die Here”

“ One Margarita”

“Too Drunk to Drive”

“Build Me a Daddy”

“ Little Less Broken”

“For a Boat”

“Where Are We Goin'”

“Down to One”

