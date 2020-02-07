Bottoms up: Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line are coming out with their own line of bourbon

The Green Room PR

The Green Room PRFlorida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean have plenty of experience putting their heads together for musical collaborations, but now they’re embarking on an especially delicious joint venture.

The country duo -- made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley -- put their heads together with Jason to dream up Wolf Moon Bourbon, their very own brand of straight bourbon whiskey. Inspired by the trio’s own favorite flavors, the finished product is said to feature notes of candied fruit, sweet corn grain, baking spices and caramel.

“There’s nothing like sharing a glass of bourbon with my crew after a show...you could say it’s been part of our ritual for years,” Jason says. “Tyler and Brian have been a part of that ritual and we wanted to create something to remind us of our favorite memories.”

Even the new bourbon’s name tips its hat to all the ways a good drink can bring friends together. “Wolf Moon’s name is a nod to the pack...the friends that become family. I’m looking forward to raising a glass with all my fans on the road this year,” Jason adds.

It’s not the first whiskey-based venture FGL have taken on: They introduced their own Old Camp Whiskey in 2016.

Wolf Moon Bourbon is currently available in select markets, and will soon be available nationally. You can purchase it online, too.

