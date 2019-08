An 11-year-old boy is being hospitalized after a reported shark bite in Fort Lauderdale.

According to reports, the incident occurred Wednesday morning while the boy vacationed with his family in the surf behind the Ritz Carlton Hotel on North Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The boy injured his foot, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

He is currently receiving treatment at Broward Health Medical Center.

