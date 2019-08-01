Boy in India has 500 Teeth Extracted

A little boy in India is doing well after having more than 500 teeth removed from his mouth.

An unusual medical condition caused a seven-year-old boy to grow more than 500 teeth.

The boy was complaining about mouth pain and when doctors took x-rays, they found a sac in his jaw filled with abnormal teeth.

Scans showed hundreds of masses on the lower right side of his jaw, which led to a five-hour surgical procedure at Chennai’s Saveetha Dental College and Hospital in India.

Medics removed 526 denticles from a tumor in the boy’s mouth on July 31, 2019.

The hundreds of teeth ranged in size from point one millimeters to around a half-inch.

Doctor’s say this unique case and the procedure was their first.

Doctors confirm the boy was suffering from a rare condition called compound composite odontoma.

They don’t know what causes the condition, but say it could be anything from genetics to environmental factors like radiation.