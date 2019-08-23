Boynton Beach Car Burglary Suspect Drowns While Hiding from Officers

Police and sheriff’s officials are investigating the apparently accidental drowning of a 21-year-old man who they believe was involved in a car burglary.

Boynton Beach police say that Tariq Bailey and 20-year-old Ayrton Errol Clouden Jr. were seen pulling on door handles in a parking lot on Quantum Lakes Drive around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

Officers noticed the men walking north, and attempted to speak with them, but the suspects ran and then jumped over a fence into the Canterbury community.

The Boynton Beach officers contacted the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Delray Beach Police Department for assistance after Bailey and Clouden went into a densely wooded area.

The law enforcement organizations discontinued the search about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Nearly three hours later, they received a call about a possible drowning. Clouden told detectives that he and Bailey went into a retention pond to hide from the officers. That is when Bailey went under water and did not resurface.