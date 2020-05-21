Boynton Beach Man Pulls Gun on Girlfriend, Leads Police on 100MPH Chase

Boynton Beach Police say a man fled from officers by driving at 100mph, causing several crashes after pulling a gun on his girlfriend in the middle of an argument.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Jacques Joseph this week on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on an officer, fleeing or eluding police, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The dispute allegedly started outside the woman’s home on Miner Road. Police say Joseph and the woman were arguing, when he suddenly pointed a gun at her.

Police located Joseph in the driver’s seat of an SUV at a home on NE 1st Street. He sped away as an officer was trying to conduct a traffic stop.

According to the arrest report, Joseph drove recklessly through city streets, onto to I-95, and to Delray Beach while going about 100 mph. At one point, he slammed on his brakes and swerved toward an officer, causing that officer to move to avoid a crash.

The pursuit resulted in crashes involving civilian and law enforcement vehicles, according to police.

Officers eventually were able to detain Joseph on Linton Blvd. in Delray Beach.

Although they did not find the weapon he had used on the woman, a witness told officers that she heard the “racking” of a gun during the argument.

Joseph was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. He made his first court appearance Thursday morning, where a judge set a $5,000 bond.