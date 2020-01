A 29-year-old Boynton Beach man won $1 million after buying a $20 scratch off at a Publix located at 8899 Hypoluxo Rd. in suburban Lake Worth.

Lottery officials said Taran chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.

The chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-1,368,000.