Boynton Beach Police Rescue Baby Bunnies

A heartwarming story this Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday, Boynton Beach Police were dispatched to a local park after receiving a call about an abandoned basket of puppies.

But when Officer Chris Schalk arrived at the scene to find the animals, he soon realized they were not puppies but actually baby bunnies!

He was able to make the identification with the help of a friend from the Coral Springs Animal Hospital.

Officer Schalk then took the baby bunnies to East Coast Rabbit Rescue, a nonprofit in West Palm Beach, that rescues abandoned or injured rabbits.

The organization also works to help the animals find a forever home.