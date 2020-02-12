Boynton Beach Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty, Dumping Dogs’ Bodies

Boynton Beach Police have arrested a 23-year-old Lake Worth woman for allegedly dumping the bodies of two dead dogs in a dumpster.

According to authorities, Devonna Hinds is facing two felony counts of cruelty to animals and the unlawful disposal of dead animals.

She turned herself in on Wednesday and was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail.

The arrest originated with a call for service on November 23 in reference to two dead dogs who were found in two separate crates in a dumpster behind South Tech Preparatory Academy in Boynton Beach.

The probable cause affidavit adds that one dog was a 3-year-old female pit bull named Karma. The other animal was a 6-year-old female miniature poodle named Paris.

Police say a necropsy shows that both animals were poorly cared for and had suffered from multiple ailments, including hookworms, overgrown nails, dirty ears, and poor teeth. Hinds told police that she left the dogs in a crate outside in the rain and alone when she went away on vacation.

The doctor who performed the necropsy determined that the dogs’ poor physical condition makes it likely they had been neglected for a long period of time.

“This is one of the most disturbing cases I have ever worked,” says animal cruelty investigator Liz Roehrich. “These dogs experienced extreme suffering, and then their bodies were tossed in a dumpster like yesterday’s trash. We are grateful to the cleaning crew who discovered them and called us.”

Hinds was attempting to adopt another dog when investigators arrested her.

According to the report, she told officers that she cried briefly over the dogs’ deaths, but then quickly decided to dump the bodies.