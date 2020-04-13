Boynton Beach woman charged with animal cruelty for leaving dog to starve

The Boynton Beach Police department has charged a 19-year-old woman with animal cruelty after they say her 9-month-old puppy was found starving death and laying in a pile of it’s on waste inside the woman’s room.

Officials say they received a call from Animal Care & Control after the 19-year-old’s roommate discovered the dog’s condition and contacted them.

At the time of the call, the roommate reported that he had not seen his roommate, Elizabeth Rebecca Ebben, in over 3 weeks and just found out that the dog had been in her room the whole time.

The dog, a pit bull mix, was described as weighing only 14 pounds and being “skin and bones.”

A veterinarian also discovered that the animal had hookworms, muscle loss, and was suffering from “starvation.”

When investigators finally got in touch with Ebben, she told them that she acquired the dog from a Facebook post a few months ago, but after initially taking care of it, she began staying out with her friends a various locations and would only come back to the apartment every other day to take care of the dog.

Ebben also told police that she is “ashamed and embarrassed” for her behavior.

The animal was put in the custody of Animal Care & Control where he was nursed back to health. He was then placed with Peggy Adams Rescue League, and has since been adopted.

Ebben is now facing charges of felony cruelty to animals and unlawful confinement of animals/animal abandonment.