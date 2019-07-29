Boynton Officer Takes Out Would-be Shooter at Publix

Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory says a police officer-involved in a deadly shooting is credited with preventing a catastrophe in Palm Beach County.
The unidentified officer shot and killed a man outside a Publix on North Congress Ave just minutes after the man allegedly robbed a Dollar Tree at gunpoint. Chief Gregory is thankful his officers responded swiftly and dropped the shooter before he could enter another store.
Gregory says the man was reaching for his gun and appeared to be about to enter the store when he ignored orders to drop the weapon.

