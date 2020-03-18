Brad Paisley and wife Kimberly offer free groceries to elderly through The Store

ABC/Mark Levine

Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley are already putting their free grocery store to good use amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The couple has announced that they're offering a free grocery delivery service to the elderly who can't leave their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brad announced via Instagram video that a group of volunteers are following protocol while delivering groceries to elderly people in the Nashville neighborhoods of Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

He also encouraged fans to submit names of people they know who could benefit from this service.

Brad and Kimberly opened The Store near Brad's alma mater, Belmont University, as a way to provide free groceries and basic necessities to families in need, which they modeled after the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara, California.

The Store will operate its normal business hours on Thursday and Friday for walk-ins, but Brad asks that patrons come with their IDs and a proof of income, residence or statement of unemployment for recently unemployed neighbors.

